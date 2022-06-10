Wyoming Transportation Commission to meet June 16, 2022

The Wyoming Transportation Commission will meet Thursday, June 16, 2022, for its regular business meeting at 8:30 a.m. at the WYDOT District 3 offices in Rock Springs. The purpose of the meeting is to address and vote upon, when appropriate, the topics noted on the attached meeting agenda.

To join the business meeting virtually, or to view the meeting materials, visit the Transportation Commission webpage and click on the corresponding hyperlink.

For more information about the meeting, please contact the Transportation Commissionsecretary at (307) 777-4007 or by email to transportationcommission@wyo. gov.

-30-

Transp Comm Agenda-June 2022