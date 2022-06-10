Submit Release
News Search

There were 716 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,988 in the last 365 days.

Man Charged with Homicide, Attempted Homicide Following Shootings at Nashville Business

DAVIDSON COUNTY – A man has been charged with homicide in the shooting death of a security guard at a Nashville business, and attempted homicide for firing at police officers, as the result of a still-ongoing investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

On June 2nd, at the request of 20th Judicial District Attorney General Glenn Funk, TBI agents responded to 701 Division Street to investigate a fatal shooting, which was followed by an officer-involved shooting incident. During the investigation, agents developed information that Robert Scott Meek, a security guard at the store, had been involved in a physical altercation with a man in the parking lot who had been creating a disturbance. During the struggle, the man, later identified as Randy Levi, disarmed and shot Meek, killing him. The investigation revealed Levi, who is homeless, then entered the store, still carrying the gun. Three Metropolitan Nashville police officers responding to the initial shooting call found Levi inside and gave commands to drop the weapon. Preliminary information indicates Levi fired toward the officers. The officers returned fire, striking Levi. He was transported to a Nashville where he has been treated for his injuries.

Upon his release from the hospital late Friday afternoon, Randy Charles Levi (08/12/1981) was served with warrants charging him with one count of Criminal Homicide and three counts of Attempted Criminal Homicide. He was booked into the Davidson County Jail. Bond was set at $1,450,000.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

Man Charged with Homicide, Attempted Homicide Following Shootings at Nashville Business

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.