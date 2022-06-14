CONK! News Announces "Fair Share Month"
CONK! News will spend the remainder of June attempting to calculate what "your fair share" is....
And by man-on-the-street, we mean people will be on foot - because they can't afford gasoline.”WASHINGTON, DC, US, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beginning on Monday, June 13th, CONK! News, the web's premiere conservative/libertarian news aggregator at conk.news, will begin the celebration of "Pay Your Fair Share Month" - or "PYFS" for short - where the news outlet and its journalists will attempt to find someone to calculate exactly what constitutes "paying your fair share".
— Tim Conaway, director of "The Fair Share Movie"
CONK! News Editor-in-Chief Jim Peters said, "Recently our beloved fulfillment journalist Hank Rearden came to me, saying he did not know how to figure out if he was paying his fair share, like Democrats insist we do. He asked me how to calculate exactly what that is. I told him I didn't know how. Then we asked around, and discovered that no one else knew how to figure that out, either. So we decided to devote a whole month to looking into it."
CONK! News "fulfillment journalist" Hank Rearden added, "Our government officials have publicly stated that you all should 'pay your fair share'. This month we want to find the formula to figure out exactly what that is - and to verify that all those government officials have paid their fair shares as well. Otherwise, we suggest they resign immediately until they do."
"Pay Your Fair Share" Month on CONK! News will include the shooting of the news outlet's first film, called "The Fair Share Movie", which mostly will consist of Hank Rearden doing "man-on-the-street" interviews. CONK! News Contributor Tim Conaway, who in addition to a career spent editing numerous magazines is also an accomplished television producer and director, will direct the film. Conaway added, "And by man-on-the-street, we mean people will be on foot - because they can't afford gasoline."
During this month, all eight of the radio shows and podcasts produced by CONK! News will have special guests on them discussing economics in general, and calculating "PYFS" in particular. "It is obvious that when it comes to economics, our president is an imbecile," Peters said. "Then again, he might be an imbecile about pretty much everything. You don't think 'paying your fair share' is just an excuse to raise taxes, do you?"
Also for "Pay Your Fair Share Month" on CONK! News, the service's newly-opened Swag Store will be selling T-shirts specifically devoted to "calculating your fair share"; and those T-shirts will be given away to callers on the CONK! News Daily radio show, broadcast live at 3PM Central / 4PM Eastern on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays simultaneously on BlogTalkRadio and on the Live section of the Spreaker podcast app.
Launched in March 2021, CONK! NEWS is already the premiere conservative/libertarian news aggregator on the web, collecting headlines, photos, podcasts and videos from over 200 news sources every three hours. CONK! News also produces three live radio shows and five podcasts each week: "CONK! News Daily" is an "alternative newscast" call-in radio show broadcast live simultaneously on BlogTalkRadio and the Live section of the Spreaker podcast app every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at 4PM Eastern / 3PM Central, and then available for download as a podcast immediately afterwards; "The Powe Report" is a video podcast posted by Featured Contributor investigative journalist Alicia Powe every other Monday; and the flagship podcast "CONK! News Weekend", a weekly panel discussion featuring CONK! News staff, contributors and guests, is available for download on Friday mornings. The CONK! News podcasts and broadcasts have already distinguished themselves within the radio and podcast industries for mixing serious conservative opinion with lively conversation and spontaneous humor.
Jim Peters
CONK! News
+1 612-296-5373
jtp@conk.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Other