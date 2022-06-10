Premier Moe Names New Deputy Minister

CANADA, June 10 - Released on June 10, 2022

Premier Scott Moe has announced that Raynelle Wilson will be the new Deputy Minister to the Premier and Cabinet Secretary, replacing Cam Swan who has held the position since 2018.

"Cam Swan's steady leadership has been an invaluable asset to the government in delivering programs and services to the people of Saskatchewan," Moe said. "I know Raynelle Wilson's experience and skills will be a point of strength as we continue to align and structure priorities with growth opportunities now and in the years to come."

Ms. Wilson has significant experience in the public sector, having served as the President and CEO of Saskatchewan Housing Corporation, Assistant Deputy Minister of Housing and Disability Services within the Ministry of Social Services, an Assistant Deputy Minister within the Ministry of Finance and Chairperson of the Public Service Commission. She is currently a Special Advisor to the Deputy Minister of Health.

The following changes to the senior leadership of Saskatchewan's Public Service are also announced:

Max Hendricks has been appointed Deputy Minister of Finance. Hendricks previously served as Deputy Minister of Health.

Tracey Smith has been appointed Deputy Minister of Health. Smith previously served as Deputy Minister of Social Services.

Kimberly Kratzig has been appointed Deputy Minister of Social Services. Kratzig previously served as the Deputy Minister of Advanced Education.

Kathryn Pollack has been appointed the Chairperson of the Public Service Commission. Pollack's previous position was Assistant Deputy Minister in the Ministry of SaskBuilds and Procurement.

Laurier Donais has been appointed Acting Deputy Minister of Government Relations and Deputy Minister of First Nations, Métis and Northern Affairs.

Linda Zarzeczny has been appointed Deputy Minister of Justice and Attorney General. Zarzeczny's previous position was Assistant Deputy Attorney General.

Denise Macza has been appointed Deputy Minister of Advanced Education. Macza's previous position was Associate Deputy Minister in the Ministry of Health.

Ashley Metz has been appointed Deputy Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs. Metz's previous position was Associate Deputy Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs.

These appointments are effective July 1, 2022.

