Submit Release
News Search

There were 725 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,990 in the last 365 days.

Ingrida Šimonytė meets with Prime Minister of Denmark and President of European Parliament

LITHUANIA, June 10 - Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė has met with Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen, and President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola.

The Lithuanian and Danish colleagues have talked about support for Ukraine, the security situation in Europe, and the need to take joint decisions at the forthcoming NATO summit.

‘We are particularly grateful to Denmark for its long-term commitment to strengthening security in the Baltic region, which has gained special importance for us and for the entire NATO bloc since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.  ‘Immediate support for Ukrainians, and NATO’S deterrence posture and reinforcement of the Eastern Flank of the alliance must top our agenda today, if we want to secure a long-term and lasting peace in Europe,’ said Prime Minister Šimonytė.

In her meeting with EP President Metsola, Prime Minister Šimonytė has discussed several issues of EU relevance, and the effects of the war caused by Russia. Prime Minister Šimonytė has thanked the European Parliament for its support in granting Ukraine an EU candidate status.

According to the Prime Minister, the solidarity of the international community is needed today for the unblocking of Ukraine’s ports.  

You just read:

Ingrida Šimonytė meets with Prime Minister of Denmark and President of European Parliament

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.