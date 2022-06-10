Ingrida Šimonytė meets with Prime Minister of Denmark and President of European Parliament

LITHUANIA, June 10 - Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė has met with Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen, and President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola.

The Lithuanian and Danish colleagues have talked about support for Ukraine, the security situation in Europe, and the need to take joint decisions at the forthcoming NATO summit.

‘We are particularly grateful to Denmark for its long-term commitment to strengthening security in the Baltic region, which has gained special importance for us and for the entire NATO bloc since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. ‘Immediate support for Ukrainians, and NATO’S deterrence posture and reinforcement of the Eastern Flank of the alliance must top our agenda today, if we want to secure a long-term and lasting peace in Europe,’ said Prime Minister Šimonytė.

In her meeting with EP President Metsola, Prime Minister Šimonytė has discussed several issues of EU relevance, and the effects of the war caused by Russia. Prime Minister Šimonytė has thanked the European Parliament for its support in granting Ukraine an EU candidate status.

According to the Prime Minister, the solidarity of the international community is needed today for the unblocking of Ukraine’s ports.