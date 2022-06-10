Submit Release
TEXAS AGRICULTURE COMMISSIONER SID MILLER WARNS BIDEN ADMINISTRATION OVER SCHOOL MEAL PROGRAMS

AUSTIN – Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller is warning the Biden administration to avoid tying national school meal programs to any political agenda that would impact the feeding and nourishment of Texas children. Miller said he is “prepared to take the appropriate measures to prevent the politicization of feeding Texas school children.”

Media reports have stated that the Biden Administration may withhold federal funds for school meals from school districts that do not conform to federal policy regarding gender identity, use of girls’ restrooms and locker rooms by biological males and allowing biological males to compete in female sports and athletics.

“It is outrageous that the federal government would even consider such a ridiculous policy. Because Texas bans biological boys from competing in girls’ sports, school meals would be taken away?” Miller stated. “As the state official charged with the proper feeding and nourishment of children attending Texas schools, this is where I draw the line. Biden needs to keep his political agenda away from our Texas school children.”

“Such a policy could cut off billions in funding for breakfast and lunch for Texas children, many of whom depend on their schools for much of their daily nutritional requirements. These meal programs not only nourish our children every day, they also support our local economies and Texas agriculture producers,” Miller said.

“I want to make sure that no Texas child goes without a school meal because of any political agenda.” Miller stated.


