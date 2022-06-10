MEMORANDUM: Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Pulse Remembrance Day

TO: Tom Berger

Director of Real Estate Management and Development

FROM: Governor Ron DeSantis

DATE: June 10, 2022

RE: Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Pulse Remembrance Day

Six years ago, on June 12, 2016, a shooter claiming allegiance to the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant committed a horrific act of terrorism against the LGBTQ and Hispanic communities at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida. At the time, it was the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history. Forty-nine people were killed and fifty-three were wounded. As a mark of respect for the victims, their families, and the many affected by this tragedy, I signed the attached Proclamation directing the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the State of Florida from sunrise to sunset on Sunday, June 12, 2022.

To view the Pulse Remembrance Day proclamation, click here

