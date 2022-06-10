Submit Release
MEMORANDUM: Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Pulse Remembrance Day

TO:                  Tom Berger

                        Director of Real Estate Management and Development

FROM:            Governor Ron DeSantis

DATE:             June 10, 2022

RE:                  Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Pulse Remembrance Day

 

Six years ago, on June 12, 2016, a shooter claiming allegiance to the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant committed a horrific act of terrorism against the LGBTQ and Hispanic communities at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida. At the time, it was the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history. Forty-nine people were killed and fifty-three were wounded. As a mark of respect for the victims, their families, and the many affected by this tragedy, I signed the attached Proclamation directing the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the State of Florida from sunrise to sunset on Sunday, June 12, 2022.

