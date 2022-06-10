Concord Road to Close for Base Repair in Concord, Aston Townships

King of Prussia, PA – Concord Road is scheduled to close in Concord and Aston townships, Delaware County, on Tuesday June 14, through Friday, June 17, from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, for base repair, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedules and locations are:

Tuesday, June 14, and Wednesday, June 15, Concord Road will be closed and detoured between U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) and Station Road. During the closure, Concord Road motorists will be directed to use Cheyney Road and U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike); and

Thursday, June 16, and Friday, June 17, Concord Road will be closed and detoured between Chichester Avenue and Cherry Tree Road. During the closure, Concord Road motorists will be directed to use Aston Mills Road/Birney Highway, Bodley Road, and Valleybrook Road.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays may occur. Local access will be maintained during the operation. The schedule is weather dependent.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Subscribe to PennDOT District 6 news and traffic alerts at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

# # #



