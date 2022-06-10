Lane Restrictions Next Week on Route 581 in Camp Hill Borough, Cumberland County
Bridge carrying Route 11/15 over Route 581 to be inspected
Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in Cumberland County are advised there will be lane restrictions next week on westbound and eastbound Route 581 in Camp Hill Borough, so a contractor can inspect the bridge carrying Route 11/15 over the highway.
Inspectors are scheduled to inspect the bridge carrying Route 11/15 using a bucket truck on Route 581. Weather permitting, this work will be performed from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM Monday, June 13, and Tuesday, June 14.
On Monday, traffic on westbound Route 581 at the Route 11/15 interchange (Exit 5) will be reduced from two lanes to one lane from approximately 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM. The right lane and shoulder of the road will be closed.
On Tuesday, traffic on eastbound Route 581 at the Route 11/15 interchange (Exit 5) will be reduced from two lanes to one lane from approximately 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM. The right lane and shoulder of the road will be closed.
Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety, as well as for the safety of the road crews.
MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, District 8 Press Officer, 717-418-5018
