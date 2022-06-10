Submit Release
3 ways we’re working to preserve Great Salt Lake

Tags: Future Prosperity, Opportunity, Rural, Rural Matters

Great Salt Lake is an indispensable natural resource. Here are a few ways the state of Utah is working to protect the lake and the wetlands that surround it.

Improving watershed management

Management of water is critical to safeguarding Great Salt Lake. 

In the past year, we’ve signed HB410, which creates a $40 million trust to increase water for Great Salt Lake and improve the lake’s upstream habitat; and HB429, which requires the Division of Water Resources to study and gather data about five watersheds that feed Great Salt Lake. Understanding more about the lake’s contributors will help us learn how to save Great Salt Lake.

Learn more about watershed management at water.utah.gov.

Enhancing water conservation

Utah is committed to using our existing water supply as wisely as possible and ensuring the success of our state.

We’ve signed bills that create turf buy-back programs, require water conservation at state facilities, appropriate $200 million in grants for secondary water meters, require a water use and preservation element to be part of a municipal or county general plan, and more.

Learn more about statewide conservation efforts at conservewater.utah.gov.

Optimizing agricultural tools

Agricultural optimization expands the industry’s ability to survive periods of drought and can increase production by stretching limited water resources.

We’ve signed numerous bills to help these efficiency efforts — including HB423 — and support the Agricultural Water Optimization Task Force that works to identify issues and sustain Utah’s vital agriculture industry. We’ll also be allocating $70 million in grant money for agricultural optimization.Learn more about efforts to optimize agricultural water use at water.utah.gov/agwateroptimization.

