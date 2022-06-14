Lucid Group and Vitesco Technologies Join the Auto-ISAC
Advancing Cybersecurity of the Connected Vehicle across the IndustryWASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Automotive Information Sharing and Analysis Center (Auto-ISAC) welcomes new members Lucid Group and Vitesco Technologies.
The Auto-ISAC announced today that two new electric vehicle-focused companies have joined its membership, luxury electric vehicle producer, Lucid and an international leader in electric powertrain technologies, Vitesco Technologies.
The Auto-ISAC was formed by automakers in August 2015 to establish a global information-sharing community to promote vehicle cybersecurity.
“As the electric vehicle segment grows, the Auto-ISAC will continue to expand its membership with key players within this key technology sector. Our membership recognizes the importance of this segment of our ecosystem along with the actionable information it brings in helping protect the connected vehicle. With the addition of Lucid and Vitesco Technologies, the Auto-ISAC has greatly supplemented its pool of shared information in support of its mission,” said Josh Davis, Chair, Auto-ISAC, and Chief Cybersecurity Officer at Toyota North America.
“Cybersecurity is a core tenet for Lucid, and we look forward to working closely with the Auto-ISAC members on this important issue,” said Gabor Lengyel, Senior Director. Cyber Security and Connectivity at Lucid. “Now more than ever, it’s critical that companies work together to enhance cybersecurity throughout an ever-more connected automotive industry."
“Vitesco Technologies is a supplier of electronic control units and solutions developed with high software assurance and security related content supporting all levels of modern vehicle topologies. The electronic products range from electric drive units, charging controllers, battery and thermo management systems and motion controllers. Cyber security is an integral part of our products and product life cycles. As a member of the Auto-IASC we look forward to being a part of a valuable community that will allow us to share up-to-date information and address multiple cyber security matters”, said Gerd Winkler, Head of Development for Electronics and Software Architecture at Vitesco Technologies.
The Auto-ISAC operates as a central hub to share and analyze intelligence about emerging cybersecurity risks. Its secure intelligence sharing portal allows members to anonymously submit and receive information that helps them more effectively respond to cyber threats.
Last year, the Auto-ISAC expanded its scope to include Information Technology (IT) and Operational Technology (OT) functional areas related to the connected vehicle, with an associated working group. The IT/OT Working Group creates a forum for technical IT and OT cybersecurity experts in the automotive industry to share actionable intelligence regarding cybersecurity challenges, threats, and risk mitigation methods to build the resiliency of the connected vehicle. Auto-ISAC has also set up a new group for the CISOs, the CISO Executive Working Group. They are sharing topical information and collaborating to build resiliency across the automotive industry.
The Auto-ISAC has global representation. Its members represent more than 99 percent of light-duty vehicles on the road in North America. Members also include heavy-duty vehicles, commercial fleets, carriers and suppliers. For more information, please visit www.automotiveisac.com and follow us @autoisac.
Auto-ISAC’s 2022 Cybersecurity Summit is scheduled for September 7-8, 2022, hosted by Bosch in Detroit, MI, and virtually. To register or become a sponsor of the Summit, please visit 2022 Auto-ISAC Cybersecurity Summit and follow us @autoisac.
About Lucid Group
Lucid’s mission is to inspire the adoption of sustainable energy by creating advanced technologies and the most captivating luxury electric vehicles centered around the human experience. The company’s first car, Lucid Air, is a state-of-the-art luxury sedan with a California-inspired design that features luxurious full-size interior space in a mid-size exterior footprint. Underpinned by race-proven battery technology and proprietary powertrains developed entirely in-house, Lucid Air was named the 2022 MotorTrend Car of the Year®. The Lucid Air Grand Touring features an official EPA estimated 516 miles of range or 1,050 horsepower. Customer deliveries of Lucid Air, which is produced at Lucid’s new factory in Casa Grande, Arizona, are underway.
About Vitesco
Vitesco Technologies is a leading international developer and manufacturer of state-of-the-art powertrain technologies for sustainable mobility. With smart system solutions and components for electric, hybrid, and internal combustion drivetrains, Vitesco Technologies makes mobility clean, efficient, and affordable. The product range includes electrified drivetrain systems, electronic control units, sensors and actuators, and exhaust-gas after-treatment solutions. In 2021, Vitesco Technologies recorded sales of €8,3 billion and employs more than 37,000 employees at about 50 locations worldwide. Vitesco Technologies is headquartered in Regensburg, Germany.
