Permanent Supportive Housing Advisory Committee – Committee Setup and Meeting Facilitation

The Washington State Department of Commerce hereafter called “COMMERCE,” is initiating this Request for Proposals (RFP) to solicit proposals from organizations interested in participating in  the creation and convening of a Permanent Supportive Housing Advisory Committee.

COMMERCE intends to award one contract to provide the services described in this RFP.

Download the RFP (PDF)

Reply Date: June 30, 2022

