Vaccine Confidence-Building Action Lab Webinar

June 30, 2022 - 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

This is a virtual session bringing together Louisianans who have engaged in COVID-19 outreach, education, and vaccination efforts to share what has worked and not worked, discuss best practices, and ideas for the future.

The Action Lab will provide information about successful equity-centered COVID-19 vaccination efforts, common challenges and strategies, and new grants available for COVID-19 vaccine equity initiatives.

For questions or more information, contact hilary.mcquie@la.gov.

