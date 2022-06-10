Submit Release
News Search

There were 823 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,981 in the last 365 days.

Senator Tony Luetkemeyer Recognized as ‘Business Champion’ by Missouri Chamber

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, has been recognized as a “2022 Business Champion” by the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry. In announcing this year’s recipients, the group says the recognition is bestowed on state lawmakers who supported policies during the legislative session to grow our economy and make Missouri a more competitive place to do business.

“I am grateful to the Missouri Chamber for recognizing my efforts to help create an environment to grow businesses and create more jobs in our state,” Sen. Luetkemeyer said. “I appreciate the Chamber for the work it does representing the concerns of Missouri’s business community as we in the Legislature consider how legislation will impact the state’s economy and the businesses that drive it.”

“The Business Champion program is our way of thanking Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer and Missouri’s other top pro-business lawmakers for their commitment to moving Missouri forward,” said Missouri Chamber President and CEO Daniel P. Mehan. “Right now, we are in a critical moment that will determine how well our state will thrive in the post-pandemic economy. The lawmakers we are highlighting as 2022 Business Champions were our most important supporters of the policies needed for Missouri to continue to seize this historic opportunity for growth.”

For more information about Sen. Luetkemeyer, visit www.senate.mo.gov/mem34.

You just read:

Senator Tony Luetkemeyer Recognized as ‘Business Champion’ by Missouri Chamber

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.