Senator Tony Luetkemeyer Recognized as ‘Business Champion’ by Missouri Chamber

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, has been recognized as a “2022 Business Champion” by the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry. In announcing this year’s recipients, the group says the recognition is bestowed on state lawmakers who supported policies during the legislative session to grow our economy and make Missouri a more competitive place to do business.

“I am grateful to the Missouri Chamber for recognizing my efforts to help create an environment to grow businesses and create more jobs in our state,” Sen. Luetkemeyer said. “I appreciate the Chamber for the work it does representing the concerns of Missouri’s business community as we in the Legislature consider how legislation will impact the state’s economy and the businesses that drive it.”

“The Business Champion program is our way of thanking Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer and Missouri’s other top pro-business lawmakers for their commitment to moving Missouri forward,” said Missouri Chamber President and CEO Daniel P. Mehan. “Right now, we are in a critical moment that will determine how well our state will thrive in the post-pandemic economy. The lawmakers we are highlighting as 2022 Business Champions were our most important supporters of the policies needed for Missouri to continue to seize this historic opportunity for growth.”

