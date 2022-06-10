Submit Release
Senator Justin Brown Honored as Missouri Chamber ‘Business Champion’

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Justin Brown, R-Rolla, has been named a “2022 Business Champion” by the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry. In announcing this year’s recipients, the group says it confers the designation on state lawmakers who supported policies during the legislative session to grow Missouri’s economy and make the state a more competitive place to do business.

“Creating a healthy business climate where good jobs and opportunities can grow is one of my top priorities in the Missouri Legislature,” Sen. Brown said. “I appreciate the Missouri Chamber for this recognition and look forward to working with the organization in the future as we look for more ways to expand our state’s economy.”

“The Business Champion program is our way of thanking Sen. Justin Brown and Missouri’s other top pro-business lawmakers for their commitment to moving Missouri forward,” said Missouri Chamber President and CEO Daniel P. Mehan. “Right now, we are in a critical moment that will determine how well our state will thrive in the post-pandemic economy. The lawmakers we are highlighting as 2022 Business Champions were our most important supporters of the policies needed for Missouri to continue to seize this historic opportunity for growth.”

For more information about Sen. Brown, visit senate.mo.gov/Brown.

