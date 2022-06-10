TBI Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Carter County

At the request of 1st District Attorney General Ken Baldwin, TBI agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that occurred this morning in Carter County.

Just before 7:30 a.m., the Carter County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting a man threatening residents with a gun in the 100 block of Woodland Heights Road in Elizabethton. Upon arrival, a Carter County deputy encountered the man. During the encounter, the man reportedly raised the gun and advanced on the deputy. The deputy fired shots, striking the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The deputy was not injured.

TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.