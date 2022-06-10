Right Lane Restriction Next Week on Interstate 180 WB in Lycoming County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised of a lane restriction next week on Interstate 180 westbound in Fairfield Township, Lycoming County for a patching operation.

Monday, June 13 through Wednesday, June 15, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will perform patch work between the Lycoming Mall and Fairfield exits. Motorists can expect a right lane restriction where work is being performed. Work will be performed between the hours of 9:00 AM and 3:00 PM, weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.



MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov

