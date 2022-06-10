Teacher Leaves Classroom to Publish Picture Books And Help Others Do The Same
Children's book author, Vicky Weber, reads a page from the book, "Gingersnap Snatcher," at her home in Gurnee. (Photo Credit: Candace H.Johnson)
Licensed educators create a company to simplify the publishing processGURNEE, IL, USA, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local author Vicky Weber always wanted to write children’s books but thought that dream was unrealistic. One day, she decided to dive headfirst into the industry to see what happened. Within 9 months, Weber became a bestseller, even writing a Step Into Reading book for Disney’s Encanto.
After a hard year of teaching virtually, Weber resigned from her job as an elementary teacher to spend more time with her family and to keep pursuing her author career.
“I found more success and joy working than I’d felt in a long time,” Weber stated. “I knew it was the best decision for myself and my family.”
But that was only the beginning. Weber received so many emails and messages from other aspiring authors with questions about how she did it that she started helping others become published too. She knew from experience that researching publication was overwhelming…and none of the information could be easily found in one place.
And so, At Home Author was born. Weber partnered with two other successful teacher-authors, Brittany Plumeri and Chelsea Tornetto, to start the coaching and consulting business.
Plumeri stated: “I wanted to provide a safe place that was lacking in the author community. One that others could trust and know that at the end of the day, they’d walk away with exactly what they need - no loopholes or smokescreens. Just facts and support.”
“As licensed educators, we wanted to help. We wanted to do what we do best: teach!” Weber stated. With Weber as the self-publishing expert, Plumeri as design & social media marketing strategist, and Tornetto as the traditional publishing specialist, the company has already helped hundreds of people write, publish, and market their children’s books - and make them stand out from the crowd.
