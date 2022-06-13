New Intern Joins Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation

Jeson Lenker at Susquehannock State Park

Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation announces the arrival of a new intern, Jason Lenker.

CAMP HILL, PENNSYLVANIA, THE UNITED STATES, June 13, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation (PPFF), the only non-profit whose mission is Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests, announced the addition of Jason Lenker, as an intern in their Camp Hill office.

Jason, a senior at Shippensburg University, is majoring in Sustainability, located in the Geography Earth Science Department. While interning at PPFF, Jason will provide programmatic, administrative, and research support to programs to improve accessibility and remove perceived barriers to our state parks and forests. Some of the projects for which he is responsible are researching the plants used by Freedom Seekers in the Underground Railroad, developing a feasibility study for a gear lending library, and creating a summary presentation of Return On Environment Studies completed across Pennsylvania.

“We are excited to have Jason as part of the PPFF team,” said Marci Mowery, President of the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation. “Interns bring a new perspective and new ideas, which we welcome. It’s a great opportunity to mentor the next generation of conservation leaders.”

“I’m really enjoying working with the PPFF team,” said Jason. “Initially, I didn’t realize the scope of PPFF’s work. I’ve come to really appreciate that PPFF’s goals overlap with long-term sustainability initiatives and that they promote continued community health, both in terms of environmental and social factors.”

Jason is an Eagle Scout and spent years involved in the Boy Scouts and Venturing, which has really shaped his perspective of the outdoors. Recently, Jason had the chance to represent PPFF at Susquehanna Greenway Expo and enjoyed seeing people’s fondness for PA parks and hearing about the impact our state parks have on individuals’ lives and local communities. He especially noted the appreciation people expressed for having state parks as a cost-free recreational resource.

Jason is currently looking forward to the summer concert season, getting outside, enjoying live music, and camping.