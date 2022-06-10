Audio: This Week in the Missouri Senate for June 10

JEFFERSON CITY — This Week in the Missouri Senate reviews different aspects of the state’s operating budget: House Bill 3014 and House Bill 3015, supplemental budgets for the current fiscal year; House Bill 3019 and House Bill 3020, capital improvements budgets for Fiscal Year 2023; and the yet-signed 13 measures that comprise Missouri’s operating budget for FY ’23.
