Beacon Media + Marketing Releases Guide on Creative Ways to Advertise an Addiction Recovery Center Online
EINPresswire.com/ -- Beacon Media + Marketing has released a guide on creative ways to advertise an addiction recovery center online. It can be challenging to advertise behavioral health services online due to many advertising restrictions on Google and Facebook.
Advertising is essential for reaching a target audience that can convert into clients. However, new guidelines on platforms such as Google and Facebook help restrict scams and sometimes stop retargeting. Each platform has its own rules that can affect your behavioral health marketing.
Google advertising has restrictive regulations regarding drug and alcohol addiction applied globally and across all accounts. Facebook advertising policies help protect people from untrustworthy businesses and affect clinics of all sorts.
Some tips to follow to be able to advertise an addiction recovery center include:
1. Getting LegitScript certified to ensure that your business is not a scam and can therefore be used to advertise on Google and Facebook.
2. Completing the additional Facebook application will allow clinics to advertise on their platform.
3. Learning creative copy that will catch the eye of potential clients but still fall within platform regulations.
4. Directing ads to relevant landing pages with information about the clinic makes the clients more inclined to book an appointment.
Although advertising is great for reaching a target audience, organic content is just as important. Organic content includes social media engagement and blogging to spread brand awareness and educate people about behavioral health services. Social media will help reach the target audience while providing more information about the clinic. Blogging can help answer people’s questions about addiction when they search it online, and people will feel more inclined to learn more about the clinic’s services.
Beacon Media + Marketing is an award-winning digital marketing agency with offices in Anchorage, Alaska and Reno, Nevada. It helps businesses grow, scale, and thrive, and delivers sustainable, measurable results for its clients across America. Beacon offers services such as online advertising and organic content that help convert clients. Visit the Beacon Media + Marketing website to learn more.
Adrienne Wilkerson
