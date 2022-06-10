Custom Log Estate in Northern Ontario, Canada to Auction via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions

Natural paradise on 35 wooded acres only 3 hours to Toronto Custom log home with incomparable construction & materials Guest house with private accommodations for comfort and views Wasi River borders one side of property to Lake Nippising Nestled on Lake Nipissing beside a 100ft waterfall and bay

Nestled on Lake Nipissing, this custom log estate will auction in July to the highest bidder.

I am looking forward to entrusting this unique luxury estate to a buyer who will treasure it as I have while establishing their own memories and visions.” — Seller, Gary Martin

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Located beside a 100-foot waterfall and bay, GemFalls will auction in July via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Matt Smith of Engel & Völkers Parry Sound. Currently listed for $4.998 million with a Reserve of $3.998 million, the property will sell to the highest bidder. Bidding is scheduled to be held on 6–13 July via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, CASothebys.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“It has always been my dream to build a home like GemFalls and it truly is a culmination of many aspirations and perfections. I am looking forward to entrusting this unique luxury estate to a buyer who will treasure it as I have while establishing their own memories and visions,” stated seller, Gary Martin.

Nestled on the shores of Lake Nipissing and surrounded by 35 acres of woodland, GemFalls is a jewel of Northern Ontario. Its construction exemplifies the care taken with every aspect of the estate: logs from the Algonquin Park area that average 14 inches in diameter create a striking facade. A variety of interior woods, some as old as 900 years and sourced from around the globe, warm every corner of the home. Admire the Brazilian cherry, reclaimed Heart of Yellow Pine, Australian cypress, and Douglas fir as they accent the two-inch thick quarry granite floors. Bask in the symphony of the Wasi River as it winds just yards from the home and travels down a 100-foot waterfall to the bay where most of Lake Nipissing’s walleye spawn. Spend days on the water or admiring it from the lake-view deck, built with seamless outdoor entertaining in mind. A guest house waits to welcome visitors with private accommodations for comfort and lake views.

“GemFalls is filled with incomparable construction and materials, while offering unobstructed lake views. After partnering with Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions on several luxury auctions, I know we will put on a successful auction for our clients,” stated agent, Matt Smith.

Historic Callander offers the best of quintessential Northern Ontario, brimming with small-town charm only minutes from North Bay. Lake Nipissing is a cornerstone of the community, a vast oasis treasured especially for its recreational and sport fishing. More than 40 species of fish thrive in Lake Nipissing, with most of its prized walleye and smallmouth bass spawning in the bay at the base of the GemFalls’ own 100-foot waterfall. Bike, hike, and snowmobile Callander’s extensive trails for four full seasons of spectacular natural splendor. Nearby is North Bay’s award-winning Farmer’s Market, renowned microbreweries, and gourmet eateries. North Bay’s airport makes access in and out of Northern Ontario an easy feat. Should the call of the city reach Nipissing’s quiet shores, Toronto is only a three-hour drive from the estate.

As part of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Sotheby's Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit CASothebys.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

