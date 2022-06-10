Submit Release
News Search

There were 825 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,979 in the last 365 days.

Love to See the World for Good Sweet Travel Club for Optimists Launches in LA

Love to See The World for Good ...Participate in Recruiting for Good to help fund local girl programs and enjoy rewarding travel #seetheworldforgood #lovetotravel #adventures www.SeetheWorldforGood.com

Love to See The World for Good ...Participate in Recruiting for Good to help fund local girl programs and enjoy rewarding travel #seetheworldforgood #lovetotravel #adventures www.SeetheWorldforGood.com

Love to See The World for Good ...Participate in Recruiting for Good to help fund local girl programs and enjoy rewarding travel #seetheworldforgood #lovetotravel #adventures www.SeetheWorldforGood.com

Love to See The World for Good ...Participate in Recruiting for Good to help fund local girl programs and enjoy rewarding travel #seetheworldforgood #lovetotravel #adventures www.SeetheWorldforGood.com

Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals sweet jobs and generates proceeds to make a positive impact. #staffingsolutions #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals sweet jobs and generates proceeds to make a positive impact. #staffingsolutions #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com

Staffing agency Recruiting for Good creates sweet travel club to help fund girls programs. And rewards referrals to companies hiring staff with rewarding travel

Make a Referral Before November 1st, 2022 to Enter Sweet Drawing + Win $5000 +2023 Travel Reward!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals sweet jobs and is generating proceeds to make a positive impact.

Recruiting for Good launches 'See the World for Good;' a sweet travel club for optimists who love to make a positive impact (help support local girl programs). People who successfully participate in referral program; earn $2500 travel reward.

According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good "We appreciate your referrals; they enable us to make a greater impact in girls' lives locally...and look forward to rewarding travel."

About

Recruiting for Good is the only staffing agency helping companies find and hire talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations for sweet jobs; and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.

Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 20% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing girls for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood

Love to see the world for good...Join the club...participate in Recruiting for Good referral program to fund and support Girl Gigs (preparing them for life). And rewarding travel. #rewardingtravel #seetheworldforgood #helplocally #travelglobally #recruitingforgood www.SeeTheWorldforGood.com

Have a Kid in a Sports Team? We love to help teams save money on travel to see the world for good. www.EarnTravelSavings.com #traveltheworld #seekidsplay #seethworldforgood

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Love to See the World for Good Sweet Travel Club for Optimists Launches in LA

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.