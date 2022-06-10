Love to See the World for Good Sweet Travel Club for Optimists Launches in LA
Love to See The World for Good ...Participate in Recruiting for Good to help fund local girl programs and enjoy rewarding travel
Staffing agency Recruiting for Good creates sweet travel club to help fund girls programs. And rewards referrals to companies hiring staff with rewarding travel
Recruiting for Good launches 'See the World for Good;' a sweet travel club for optimists who love to make a positive impact (help support local girl programs). People who successfully participate in referral program; earn $2500 travel reward.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good "We appreciate your referrals; they enable us to make a greater impact in girls' lives locally...and look forward to rewarding travel."
Recruiting for Good is the only staffing agency helping companies find and hire talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations for sweet jobs; and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.
Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 20% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing girls for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood
Love to see the world for good...Join the club...participate in Recruiting for Good referral program to fund and support Girl Gigs (preparing them for life). And rewarding travel.
Have a Kid in a Sports Team? We love to help teams save money on travel to see the world for good.
