June's DIY paint by number based on photographer Sue Radel's eagle photo from Black Moshannon State Park.

Pennsylvania Parks and Forests highlights the monthly do-it-yourself paint by number series and announces new templates available on the PPFF website.

CAMP HILL, PENNSYLVANIA, THE UNITED STATES, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get creative and get to know Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests with monthly paint-by-numbers offered by the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation.

With a unique template available each month, the do-it-yourself paintings feature a water scene to highlight PPFF’s focus for 2022, clean water and forested ecosystems. In celebration of the milestone 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act and in recognition of the importance of forests for water quality, this theme can be found woven through all of PPFF’s programs this year including our guest blogger series and 2022 photo contest.

The DIY paint by number series is available on PPFF’s website (PaParksAndForests.org) with downloadable painting templates.

These do-it-yourself painting templates are appropriate for all skill levels and can be downloaded and printed to make a work of art right in your own home. Simply click on your preferred image for a downloadable paint-by-number sheet and accompanying color key.

The paintings, created by PPFF’s volunteer artist Melodie Schwarz-Higgins, are all based on photos received from volunteers or past photo contests. Along with the example painting and do-it-yourself template comes a few fun facts about what the photo is capturing to spread the message of clean water.

"My goal as an artist is to make nature accessible to everyone through art and hope that, as people connect with the natural world, they will be inspired to appreciate and protect our amazing resources" shared Schwarz-Higgins.

“The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation appreciates the work of Melodie to inspire the exploration of the reciprocal relationship between nature and art. These fun pieces are sure to inspire you to pick up a brush and to go outside,” said Marci Mowery, Foundation President. “We invite you to take a photo of your painting once it’s complete. Share it on social media and tag PPFF to help spread the word about the importance of clean water!”

Looking for more ways to get creative? PPFF’s 2022 Clean Water and Forested Ecosystems Photo Contest is open through September 30th. Enter your photos taken in PA’s state parks and forests to the forest and water-related categories.