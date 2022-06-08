2022-06-08 11:21:33.08 $50,000 Powerball Prize Won at St. Louis Walmart

Submit Release
A Missouri Lottery Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was purchased at Walmart, 1900 Maplewood Commons Drive in St. Louis, for the May 23 drawing. The winning numbers that night were 1, 33, 37, 39 and 42 with a Powerball number of 26.

The winner, who matched four of the five white-ball numbers drawn, as well as the Powerball number, claimed their prize in the Lottery’s St. Louis regional office on June 1.

Players who purchased tickets in St. Louis County in FY21 won more than $205.8 million in total Missouri Lottery prizes. 
Retailers in the county received more than $19.8 million in commissions and bonuses, and education programs in the county received more than $39.9 million in appropriated Lottery proceeds. 

Tonight’s Powerball jackpot is estimated at $210 million. If the jackpot is hit, the “Jackpot Reset” promotion will be activated – giving players who buy three Powerball plays on a single ticket a free $2 Powerball ticket.

