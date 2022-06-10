Submit Release
News Search

There were 824 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,983 in the last 365 days.

Georgetown Behavioral Hospital Releases Guide on What to Do If Someone Is Suicidal

What to do if someone is suicidal

GEORGETOWN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Georgetown Behavioral Hospital has released a guide on what to do if someone is suicidal. Being a loved one of the person having suicidal thoughts can be stressful and traumatic.

It can often be difficult to spot when someone is suicidal if they’re good at hiding their feelings or don’t exemplify some of the signs. However, when someone recognizes that the person is suicidal, they need to step in to help as it could save their life.

There are many signs that people can look for when concerned that someone may be suicidal. People should look for signs consisting of:

· Words
o Talking about wanting to die
o Saying they are a burden to you or others

· Expressing Feelings
o Using words like helpless, hopeless, empty, or trapped to describe their feelings
o Appearing extremely sad, angry, agitated, or anxious

· Behaviors
o Making plans to commit suicide
o Acquiring a gun, drugs, or other means to kill themselves
o Isolating from friends and family
o Telling people goodbye
o Exhibiting mood swings
o Changes in the amount they are eating or sleeping
o Using alcohol or drugs more than usual

People who reach out for help often need to feel that their emotions are valid. This becomes crucial for the person trying to help them. They should avoid saying things like “I know how you feel,” as it can mitigate the person’s experience. Things to say would include saying such as “I’m listening” and “I’m here for you.”

The person that has recognized the suicidal tendencies should help them seek treatment. People who go to mental health treatment centers can often express their concerns and get therapy to help them through their situation. It can also allow them to reflect and learn healthy coping skills for their emotions. Getting help can save their life.

Georgetown Behavioral Hospital offers quality care from a caring staff and evidence-based programs that are effective. If you or someone you know is struggling with severe mental health problems, they should visit the website to learn more about the hospital’s mental health inpatient care programs.

William Slover
Georgetown Behavioral Hospital
email us here

You just read:

Georgetown Behavioral Hospital Releases Guide on What to Do If Someone Is Suicidal

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.