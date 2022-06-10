Falcon Wealth Planning’s Zackary Royce promoted to Senior Financial Planner
Long-time Falcon Wealth CFP® and employee, Zack Royce, given new position and title within the company.
My continued career growth within Falcon Wealth Planning has been fueled by a shared passion to help families across the United States.”ONTARIO , CALIFORNIA, USA, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With all the changes arriving for Falcon Wealth Planning, its growth needed to be supplemented with position adjustments throughout the company, starting with new positions for current advisors. Senior Financial Planner is a new title within the company and is responsible for overseeing a selected group of advisors to ensure client needs are met according to Falcon’s standards of excellence.
Zackary Royce CFP® isn’t a new face to Falcon. He began his career with the company in 2018 as an operations specialist soon after earning his Bachelor of Art in Financial Planning from the California State University of San Bernardino. Once he obtained his CFP® designation, Zack transitioned into his current advisor role.
His dedication to both his clients as well as Falcon Wealth did not go unnoticed by Gabriel Shahin, CFP® and Principal of the company. “Zack has been a valuable asset. He works hard and his input is invaluable to me and the other advisors here. His promotion is reflective of the amount of responsibility he has taken on and is well-deserved,” said Gabriel.
Zack is eager to begin moving forward in his new position. “I am beyond excited to take on my next role as a senior planner at Falcon Wealth Planning. My continued career growth within Falcon Wealth Planning has been fueled by a shared passion to help families across the United States. With this promotion, it will allow me to excel in my ability to help as many families within the field of personal finance,” he said.
“Being a senior planner also adds another layer of responsibility to my colleagues to lead by example. My goal in this position is to continue helping build something bigger than myself. Again, I am truly excited about all the changes and challenges that this role will bring.”
About Falcon Wealth Planning
Falcon Wealth Planning is a full-service Financial Planning Firm designed to help clients achieve their financial goals while controlling their taxes, fees, and the risk they take on their investments. We specialize in comprehensive financial planning. We are a FEE ONLY Registered Investment Advisor that specializes in tax-efficient retirement income and helping our clients achieve their financial goals.
