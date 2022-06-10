Submit Release
Inspection scheduled next week for Washington Street bridge

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) is scheduled to begin a routine inspection on the Washington Street bridge north of the DeMers Avenue intersection Tuesday, June 14, in Grand Forks.

The inspection is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. CST. During the inspection, there will be lane closures, speed reductions, and a 12-foot width restriction.

The NDDOT would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

