FWC Senior Investigator Kyle Patterson

On June 9, 2022, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) suffered a tremendous loss when Senior Investigator Kyle Patterson was involved in a fatal car crash in St. Lucie County and died as a result of his injuries. He leaves behind his wife, Alisha Patterson, and two young children, Kole and Kinsley. His family is asking for privacy during this time.

Senior Investigator Patterson began his career with the FWC in January 2007. Prior to joining the FWC family, Senior Investigator Patterson attended Abraham Baldwin Agriculture College in Tifton, Georgia, graduating with an Associates of Art and Science degree in Criminal Justice. After graduating from the FWC Law Enforcement Academy Class 9, Senior Investigator Patterson was assigned to St. Lucie County in FWC South Region Alpha, where he spent his entire career. He was a member of the Florida Agriculture Crimes Intelligence Unit and the Florida Marine Intelligence Unit. He was a devoted father and husband and was very involved in his church and community. He was also active in Future Farmers of America, the Florida Cattlemen’s Association, and was a member of the Board of Directors for the Florida Farm Bureau of St. Lucie County.

Senior Investigator Patterson received numerous awards throughout his career, including a Lifesaving Award in 2010; an Exceptional Performance Award in 2015; a Letter of Commendation in 2017; recognition for his performance during FWC’s response to Hurricanes Irma and Michael; the prestigious 2018 Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation Award for his involvement in a multi-jurisdictional sea turtle egg poaching case that led to the arrest of individuals in possession of nearly 500 sea turtle eggs; and the 2020 FWC Team of the Year Award.

Every day, law enforcement officers put themselves in danger pursuing their calling to keep the public safe. Florida has lost a hero for public safety and conservation.  We ask everyone for their support and prayers for his family, friends and all of our FWC officers and staff who are incredibly saddened by his death.

