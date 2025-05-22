FWC issues executive order to close recreational harvest of gag grouper in Atlantic state waters starting June 26

At its May meeting, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) issued an executive order to close recreational harvest of gag grouper in state waters of the Atlantic Ocean, including all state waters off Monroe County. The 2025 recreational season will close at 12:01 a.m. on June 26, 2025, consistent with the closure in adjacent federal waters.

Consistent state and federal recreational seasons for Atlantic gag grouper will help end overfishing and rebuild the fishery, while also helping to ensure future harvest opportunities.

For more information about Commission Meetings, including the May 2025 Commission meeting presentation, visit MyFWC.com/Commission and click on “Commission Meetings.”

For current recreational gag grouper regulations, visit MyFWC.com/Marine and click on “Recreational Regulations” and “Grouper.” This page will be updated with the new season dates.