FWC issues executive order to close recreational harvest of blueline tilefish in Atlantic state waters starting July 22

At its May meeting, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) issued an executive order to close recreational harvest of blueline tilefish in state waters of the Atlantic Ocean, including all state waters off Monroe County. The 2025 recreational season will close at 12:01 a.m. on July 22, 2025, consistent with the closure in adjacent federal waters.

Consistent state and federal recreational seasons for Atlantic blueline tilefish will help prevent quota overages and reduce the risk of overfishing, while also helping to ensure future harvest opportunities.

For more information about Commission Meetings, including the May 2025 Commission meeting presentation, visit MyFWC.com/Commission and click on “Commission Meetings.”

For current recreational blueline tilefish regulations, visit MyFWC.com/Marine and click on “Recreational Regulations” and “Tilefish.” This page will be updated with the new season dates.