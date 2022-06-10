Submit Release
2021 State Energy Strategy recognized for leading advancement of clean energy

“Washington demonstrated a deep commitment to meaningful community engagement and centering equity concerns.”

Washington is a leader on energy and climate policy with a goal to provide an equitable clean energy economy to benefit everyone in the state — including urban and rural communities, overburdened and low-income households, and Indigenous communities.

Photo of Austin Scharff accepting Clean Energy States Alliance award in Washington DC

Austin Scharff accepted the Clean Energy States Alliance 2022 State Leadership in Clean Energy on behalf of Commerce

The Washington State Department of Commerce’s Energy Division received a 2022 State Leadership in Clean Energy Award from the Clean Energy States Alliance in Washington D.C. on June 7 for the 2021 State Energy Strategy. Washington was one of six national recipients of the award.

