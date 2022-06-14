Largest Order for AI Robotics Leader in its Short Amazing History: Artificial Intelligence Tech: Stock Symbol: AITX

AITX SCOT AITX AVA AITX Collage AITX Showcase AITX ROAMEO

Largest Order for AI Robotics Leader in its Short Amazing History thus far; $AITX Receives a 37+ RAD Device Order for a Global Leader Located in 60 Countries

I expect these types of multi-unit sale announcements to be more frequent to the point they become the regular order of business.” — Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX and RAD

RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Largest Order for AI Robotics Leader in its Short Amazing History thus far; $AITX Receives a 37+ RAD Device Order for a Global Leader Located in 60 Countries: Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (Stock Symbol: AITX)  Artificial Intelligence and Robotic Solutions for Multiple Applications. New Dealers Signed in the US and Multiple Other Countries. Increasing Orders Received for Latest Products from Varied Customers. CEO Releases Publication on the New Economy, Jobs and Automation. Planned Entry Into the $17.6 Billion Residential Security Market. Multiple Unit Order from National Security Personnel Company. AITX Nationwide Television Ad Campaign Beginning in Late May.AITX announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD) has received notice from a top dealer to expect an order for a minimum of 37 RAD devices. This will be the Company’s largest unit order through an authorized dealer. The dealer and the corporate end user are not being identified at this time due to non-disclosure agreements. The order is for a minimum of 37 units which are a mix of ROSA and AVA security robots.The Company noted that it may release additional information on the dealer and the end user at a later date. The end user is a global leader in the transportation manufacturing industry with a presence in over 60 countries. RAD devices will be used at 5 of the end user’s manufacturing, service, and distribution centers. The end user is undergoing a modernization of their entire guarding and security profile.“This dealer is building on their success with RAD in similar, albeit smaller, deployments. This order shows our company’s ability to deliver, maintain and grow solutions that work and provide strong ROI to dealers and end users,” said Mark Folmer, president of RAD. “The impetus for corporate end users to fill unfillable human roles while reducing cost is increasing in urgency. This order is expected to save the client millions of dollars a year while improving their safety and security profile.”“This incredible order is one of many coming to the end of the sales cycle,” said Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX and RAD. “I expect these types of multi-unit sale announcements to be more frequent to the point they become the regular order of business. We’re moving corporate clients from unobtainable guards to robots and saving them money in the process. It is that simple.”About AITX:Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (OTC: AITX) is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, the AITX RAD, RAD-M and RAD-G companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI, and strengthen business.AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education, and healthcare.Video presentations of AITX advancements in AI and Robotics are available via YouTube. Click here: https://www.youtube.com/c/AITX-RAD/videos  AITX Signs 2 New Dealers, Receives Multiple ROSA OrderOn May 24th and June 3rd AITX announced it had signed U.S. Secure Ventures (USSV) and USA Security as new authorized dealers and has received orders for ROSA security robots from these new dealers. USSV is a commercial security services provider with offices in Dallas, TX growing from regional leader to a national authority in commercial and integrated security. USA Security is Headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN and supports a variety of industries across the United States. Order for Security Robots from Romanian Dealer Civitas GroupOn May 23rd AITX announced an order from Civitas PSG, one of the largest security companies in Romania for an AVA (Autonomous Verified Access) access control device, and one ROSA (Responsive Observation Security Agent) robotic surveillance unit. This will be first AITX deployment in the European market for AVA, capable of performing all functions of a security guard at a controlled gate of entry. AITX Devices Signs First UK Authorized DealerOn May 18th AITX announced it has signed its first authorized dealer in the United Kingdom and has received an order for a ROSA security robot. Additional details, including the name of the new dealer will be released in the future. Development of Residential Security SolutionOn May 17th AITX announced it expects to launch a product into the rapidly expanding residential security market that is based around its best-selling ROSA solution.AITX indicated that the development project will utilize technology from its wholly owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices Group (RAD-G), specifically 'RADPACK-mini' which controls the device's power, communications, peripherals and handles much of its analytic processing. The second critical component of the upcoming residential solution is 'RADCam', RAD's integrated camera that features sufficient processing power to drive complex AI analytics.AITX also confirmed that initial production will be in Q4 of this year, with a limited launch of between 1,000 to 2,500 units expected. Multiple Order from Recently Signed Dealer Premier Protective Security AITX Nationwide Television Ad CampaignOn May 13th AITX announced it has released its first TV ad to be used in a limited nationwide marketing campaign. The initial spot highlights AITX industry leadership role while drawing specific attention to RAD Light My Way, a personal safety and security solution produced by its wholly owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD).For more information on Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc. 