New support for NGOs and community organizations

CANADA, June 10 - NGOs and community organizations can apply to receive up to $10,000, per organization, to assist with the rising cost of living for organizations and clients.

Non-profit and community organizations can apply to receive a grant of up to $5,000 to support their clients with the rising cost of living and a grant up to $5,000 to support NGO’s experiencing increased operational costs related to inflation.

“We know that the past six months have been challenging for many of our community partners and other community organizations that provide services to people. We will continue to invest in our community partners who provide invaluable supports to Islanders who need it the most.” - Social Development and Housing Minister Brad Trivers

Groups can purchase fuel cards, grocery cards, or other necessary supports to assist the people they serve who are struggling to make ends meet.

Media Contact:

Rebecca Gass

Senior Communications Officer

Social Development and Housing

rjgass@gov.pe.ca