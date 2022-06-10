Submit Release
News Search

There were 824 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,959 in the last 365 days.

New support for NGOs and community organizations

CANADA, June 10 - NGOs and community organizations can apply to receive up to $10,000, per organization, to assist with the rising cost of living for organizations and clients. 

Non-profit and community organizations can apply to receive a grant of up to $5,000 to support their clients with the rising cost of living and a grant up to $5,000 to support NGO’s experiencing increased operational costs related to inflation.

“We know that the past six months have been challenging for many of our community partners and other community organizations that provide services to people. We will continue to invest in our community partners who provide invaluable supports to Islanders who need it the most.” 

- Social Development and Housing Minister Brad Trivers

Groups can purchase fuel cards, grocery cards, or other necessary supports to assist the people they serve who are struggling to make ends meet. 

Media Contact: 
Rebecca Gass
Senior Communications Officer 
Social Development and Housing 
rjgass@gov.pe.ca

You just read:

New support for NGOs and community organizations

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.