WILLISTON BARRACKS / MV CRASH WITH INJURIES
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A1003600
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER CARL S. EXANTUS
STATION: WILLISTON
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 06/10/22; 09:08
TOWN: WILLISTON
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: I-89 N / MM 84.6
WEATHER: CLOUDY
ROAD CONDITIONS: DRY
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: JESSICA WALKER
AGE: 35
SEAT BELT? YES
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: MORRISVILLE, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2020
VEHICLE MAKE: SUBARU
VEHICLE MODEL: ASCENT
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: BOTH PASSENGER DOORS ON THE RIGHT SIDE
INJURIES: NECK INJURY AND RIGHT ARM
HOSPITAL: UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT MEDICAL CENTER
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 06/10/22 at 09:08, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Williston Barracks responded to a single motor vehicle crash with injuries located on I-89 Northbound, MM 84.6 near exit 12 off ramp in the Town of Williston. Upon arrival, Troopers located the vehicle at a position of controlled rest facing northbound on the shoulder. Further investigation revealed that the sole operator, Jessica Walker, was traveling northbound on I-89 before the crash. Walker stated she felt dizzy and lightheaded, drifted off the roadway and collided with the guardrail. As a result, Walker sustained a neck and a right arm injury and was also transported to University of Vermont Medical Center by the Williston Fire Department. Due to disabling damage to the vehicle, Tailhook Towing assisted with removing the vehicle from the scene.
Troopers were assisted by Williston Fire Department and Tailhook Towing.