Submit Release
News Search

There were 825 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,959 in the last 365 days.

WILLISTON BARRACKS / MV CRASH WITH INJURIES

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:  22A1003600                                               

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER CARL S. EXANTUS 

STATION: WILLISTON                                           

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 06/10/22; 09:08

TOWN: WILLISTON

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: I-89 N / MM 84.6

WEATHER: CLOUDY          

ROAD CONDITIONS: DRY

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: JESSICA WALKER

AGE: 35   

SEAT BELT? YES

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: MORRISVILLE, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: SUBARU

VEHICLE MODEL: ASCENT

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: BOTH PASSENGER DOORS ON THE RIGHT SIDE

INJURIES: NECK INJURY AND RIGHT ARM

HOSPITAL: UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT MEDICAL CENTER

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On 06/10/22 at 09:08, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Williston Barracks responded to a single motor vehicle crash with injuries located on I-89 Northbound, MM 84.6 near exit 12 off ramp in the Town of Williston. Upon arrival, Troopers located the vehicle at a position of controlled rest facing northbound on the shoulder. Further investigation revealed that the sole operator, Jessica Walker, was traveling northbound on I-89 before the crash. Walker stated she felt dizzy and lightheaded, drifted off the roadway and collided with the guardrail. As a result, Walker sustained a neck and a right arm injury and was also transported to University of Vermont Medical Center by the Williston Fire Department. Due to disabling damage to the vehicle, Tailhook Towing assisted with removing the vehicle from the scene.

Troopers were assisted by Williston Fire Department and Tailhook Towing.

 

 

You just read:

WILLISTON BARRACKS / MV CRASH WITH INJURIES

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.