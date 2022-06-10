WILLISTON BARRACKS / MV CRASH WITH INJURIES

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22A1003600

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER CARL S. EXANTUS

STATION: WILLISTON

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 06/10/22; 09:08

TOWN: WILLISTON

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: I-89 N / MM 84.6

WEATHER: CLOUDY

ROAD CONDITIONS: DRY

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: JESSICA WALKER

AGE: 35

SEAT BELT? YES

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: MORRISVILLE, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: SUBARU

VEHICLE MODEL: ASCENT

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: BOTH PASSENGER DOORS ON THE RIGHT SIDE

INJURIES: NECK INJURY AND RIGHT ARM

HOSPITAL: UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT MEDICAL CENTER

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 06/10/22 at 09:08, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Williston Barracks responded to a single motor vehicle crash with injuries located on I-89 Northbound, MM 84.6 near exit 12 off ramp in the Town of Williston. Upon arrival, Troopers located the vehicle at a position of controlled rest facing northbound on the shoulder. Further investigation revealed that the sole operator, Jessica Walker, was traveling northbound on I-89 before the crash. Walker stated she felt dizzy and lightheaded, drifted off the roadway and collided with the guardrail. As a result, Walker sustained a neck and a right arm injury and was also transported to University of Vermont Medical Center by the Williston Fire Department. Due to disabling damage to the vehicle, Tailhook Towing assisted with removing the vehicle from the scene.

Troopers were assisted by Williston Fire Department and Tailhook Towing.