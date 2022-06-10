Submit Release
Decrease Complexity of Wi-Fi and Antenna Devices with New RP-SMA Connectors

Amphenol RF expands its reverse polarity SMA portfolio with additional cable mount connectors designed for use with highly flexible micro-coax cable types.

DANBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amphenol RF is pleased to announce the expansion of our popular SMA connector series with additional reverse polarity (RP) configurations. RP-SMA’s are a variation of the traditional SMA interface which reverses the gender of the connector’s contact pin without affecting the electrical or mechanical performance. The new RP-SMA options include plug and jack versions which are compact, lightweight connectors that feature a robust design for use with various ultraminiature micro-coax cable types. These connectors are designed with a secure threaded coupling mechanism which makes them ideal for vibration resistance applications with certain space constraints.

RP-SMA plugs and jacks alike provide excellent electrical performance up to 6 GHz and are manufactured with durable gold plated, brass bodies and gold-plated, beryllium copper contacts. They are designed specifically to be terminated to micro-coax cable types such as 0.81 mm, 1.32 mm and 1.37 mm which allow a high degree of flexibility. This interface is extremely versatile which makes them well-suited for a variety of wireless applications including WLAN, cellular devices and Wi-Fi.

The reverse polarity SMA interface also offers an additional benefit over traditional SMA’s for long-term use. With frequent screwing and unscrewing, the inner conductors often wear out and cause the signal strength to decrease. It can be a complex process to replace this connection. With an RP-SMA connector, in the event of wear, only the antenna or cable would need to be replaced which has added time-saving advantages.

About Amphenol RF

Amphenol RF is a leading manufacturer of coaxial connectors for use in radio frequency, microwave, and data transmission system applications. Headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut, USA, Amphenol RF has global sales, marketing and manufacturing locations in North America, Asia and Europe. Standard products include RF connectors, coaxial adapters and RF cable assemblies. Custom engineered products include multi-port ganged interconnect, blind mate and hybrid mixed-signal solutions. For more information, visit: https://www.amphenolrf.com

