Kingsview Partners Welcomes Wealth Managers Mike Munson and Daniel Dixon

Former Wells Fargo Advisors Open Kingsview Partners Office in Eureka, CA

GRANTS PASS, OR, U.S., June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kingsview Partners today announced the opening of their newest office in Eureka, California. Partners and Wealth Managers Mike Munson and Daniel Dixon join the independent Registered Investment Advisory firm with over 31 years of combined industry experience.

Along with the benefits garnered by Kingsview's multi-custodian, fee-based platform, they also have the freedom to provide truly client-centric strategies. They operate under a fiduciary standard and have a comprehensive suite of services, including holistic financial planning, professional portfolio management, streamlined performance reporting and collaboration with tax and legal professionals.

With twenty-five years of industry experience, Mike Munson began his career in the securities industry in 1996, working with AG Edwards & Sons, Wachovia, and Wells Fargo before transitioning to Kingsview.

He has a widely diversified background, including experience conducting real estate transactions and as a restauranteur. As a business owner and investor, he understands the business trends and economic impacts his entrepreneurial clients face. This knowledge, paired with his financial expertise, means Mike can advise clients with different risk tolerances, time frames, and life experiences.

A longtime resident of Eureka, one of Mike's personal goals is to serve and enhance his local community to the greatest extent possible. In addition to running his financial practice, he also owns two local businesses, served on the St. Joseph Medical Foundation Board and is an active member of the Eureka Old Town Rotary.

Originally from Baltimore, Maryland, Daniel Dixon was educated at Towson State University in finance and business administration and began his career in restaurant management and real estate investment. Using that experience, he founded a small management firm, which he retired after six years to pursue his vocation as a financial advisor. Daniel moves to Kingsview's independent platform with six years of industry experience.

Having spent most of his life as an entrepreneur, Daniel brings a unique energy and passion to all his endeavors and works to positively impact his clients' lives. He has a keen interest in learning, and the information he gains helps elevate the standard of service for his clients.

Daniel is a member of Kiwanis and the St. Joseph's Foundation board, and serves on the Humboldt County Workforce Development Board.

"Kingsview Partners is very pleased to welcome Mike Munson and Daniel Dixon to the team. They bring an impressive advisory presence and real-world business and entrepreneurial experience that make them a standout partnership in our industry", says Chief Executive Officer Sean McGillivray. "Their work to elevate the standard of care for their clients aligns perfectly with the Kingsview philosophy and continues to advance our goal of transforming the industry."

About Kingsview Partners

Kingsview Partners operates Kingsview Wealth Management, a fee-based Registered Investment Advisor that serves thousands of individual clients across the nation through independent advisor offices. The firm's advisory business is complemented by our full-service insurance agency, Kingsview Trust and Insurance, and our comprehensive tax preparation service, Kingsview Strategic Tax Consulting. Kingsview Investment Management, our standalone asset manager, provides investment portfolios to meet various client needs.

Kingsview Wealth Managers have a suite of options that include third-party money managers, insurance carriers, platform providers and custodians. Kingsview Partners maintains custodial relationships with Charles Schwab & Co., TD Ameritrade Institutional, Raymond James & Associates and Interactive Brokers.