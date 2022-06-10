Submit Release
News Search

There were 831 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,959 in the last 365 days.

Drainage work continues on Loop 88 project

Beginning Monday, June 13, Loop 88 project contractor Sacyr Construction, USA, LLC, will close Avenue U, south of Loop 88 (FM 1585/130th Street), to all traffic. The closure will allow crews to safety continue installing the permanent draining system for the new freeway facility.

Local traffic needing access to Avenue U are encouraged to follow the posted detour signs. The closure is expected to remain in place through Friday, June 17.

The drainage work is part of a $154.8 million TxDOT project to convert FM 1585 from a rural, two-lane roadway into Loop 88, a six-lane freeway with frontage roads, bridges, and ramps.

You just read:

Drainage work continues on Loop 88 project

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.