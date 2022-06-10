Drainage work continues on Loop 88 project

Beginning Monday, June 13, Loop 88 project contractor Sacyr Construction, USA, LLC, will close Avenue U, south of Loop 88 (FM 1585/130th Street), to all traffic. The closure will allow crews to safety continue installing the permanent draining system for the new freeway facility.

Local traffic needing access to Avenue U are encouraged to follow the posted detour signs. The closure is expected to remain in place through Friday, June 17.

The drainage work is part of a $154.8 million TxDOT project to convert FM 1585 from a rural, two-lane roadway into Loop 88, a six-lane freeway with frontage roads, bridges, and ramps.