Planning, Housing and Economic Development Committee Meeting on June 13, 2022

MARYLAND, October 6 - For Immediate Release: Friday, June 10, 2022

The Planning, Housing and Economic Development (PHED) Committee will meet on Monday, June 13, at 9:30 a.m. The Committee will review Bill 5-22, Economic Development Corporation – Board of Directors – Membership, which would alter and expand the membership of Montgomery County Economic Development Corporation’s Board of Directors.

In addition, the Committee will review Executive Regulation 2-22, Montgomery College Germantown Campus Regional Institution Strategic Enterprise Zone (MC GC RISE Zone), which establishes the procedures to administer the MC GC RISE Zone.

The members of the PHED Committee include Chair Hans Riemer and Councilmembers Andrew Friedson (Lead for Parks) and Will Jawando.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

Bill 5-22, Economic Development Corporation - Board of Directors – Membership

Review: The PHED Committee will review Bill 5-22, Economic Development Corporation - Board of Directors – Membership, which would alter and expand the membership of Montgomery County Economic Development Corporation’s Board of Directors. The legislation is needed because six MCEDC Board members are term limited and the organization is concerned about the loss of institutional knowledge from the Board.

The lead sponsor is the Council President, at the request of the County Executive.

Executive Regulation 2-22, Montgomery College Germantown Campus Regional Institution Strategic Enterprise Zone

Review: The Committee will review Executive Regulation 2-22, Montgomery College Germantown Campus Regional Institution Strategic Enterprise Zone, which establishes the procedures to administer the MC GC RISE Zone pursuant to the adoption of Council Resolution 18-1176. The executive resolution establishes the prequalification standards and eligibility requirements for determination and certification of eligibility of businesses and commercial property located in the boundaries of the MCGC RISE Zone for property or employment tax credits made available under the Maryland RISE Zone Program and sets forth the process for certification by the County.

The County Executive transmitted Executive Regulation 2-22 to the Council on March 28, 2022. At a meeting held on May 10, the Council voted to extend the time until Sept. 30, 2022, for Council consideration of the resolution.

The Committee meeting schedule may change from time to time. The current Council and Committee agendas, Council staff reports and additional information on items scheduled for Council review can be viewed at: http://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/COUNCIL/ondemand/index.html.

Committees returned to in-person meetings on April 25 and the Council returned to in-person meetings on March 15.

Residents continue to have the opportunity to testify remotely for public hearings or provide in-person testimony at the Council Office Building in Rockville for many public hearings.

The Council is recommending that residents, who choose to attend in-person Council or committee meetings, get fully vaccinated to protect themselves and others against COVID-19. If this is not possible, virtual participation is encouraged.

Council and committee meetings are streamed live on the Council’s web page via YouTube and on Facebook Live and can be watched on County Cable Montgomery on Xfinity/RCN 6 HD 996/1056, Fios 30, and on the CCM live stream.