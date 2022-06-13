Creatio Continues to Expand Its Presence in Australia and New Zealand by appointing New Sales Director
Following the growth in the region, Creatio appoints Sean Flynn as Sales Director for the ANZ regionMELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, today announced the appointment of Sean Flynn as Sales Director for Australia and New Zealand. This news follows a recent partnership announcement with Experieco, a multi-award-winning business that has led the successful introduction of several world leading low-code technologies throughout the ANZ region.
Creatio is rapidly growing worldwide and is increasing its presence in Australia and New Zealand. Last year, following its $68M USD minority funding, it achieved record growth, driven by the adoption of its platform.
Flynn’s know-how is nestled in Digital Solution Selling, Sales Management, and Territory Business Development. As a true champion of Digital Transformation with over 15 years of experience in the field, he enjoys the process of targeting stakeholders who are open to disruption when it comes to thinking differently and embracing a new culture of doing things better.
“The market is realising what they can achieve with no-code," says Andrew Fenton, Chief Sales Officer, Europe & ANZ at Creatio. “We can take customers live swiftly and with the personalisation needed to make a real difference for their business; not in years to come, but now, right now. We are investing in our international markets to support further growth across Sales, Solution Engineering and Customer Success to ensure the genuine care that our customers have come to expect,” he adds.
Creatio is headquartered in Boston, MA, and has offices in five regions around the world. Creatio has long-lasting relationships with some of the world’s most successful corporations, and partners with 700 GSIs and local integrators.
Creatio offerings include a no-code platform (Studio Creatio), CRM applications (Marketing, Sales and Service), industry workflows for 20 verticals and marketplace add-ons. Creatio is recognized as a Leader in multiple Gartner and Forrester reports. Creatio products proudly receive raving customer reviews on peer-to-peer portals.
Recently Creatio partnered with LowCodeLabs, an Australian-based company, to bring together the power of Creatio’s no-code platform with LowCodeLabs’ expertise in digital sales and marketing transformation.
About Creatio
Creatio is a global vendor of one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio DNA.
