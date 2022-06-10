Submit Release
clearAvenue Awarded the DOD’s JAIC Data Readiness Artificial Intelligence Development (DRAID) Blanket Order Agreement

COLUMBIA, MD, USA, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- clearAvenue has been awarded a spot on the Data Readiness for Artificial Intelligence Development (DRAID) 5-year Basic Ordering Agreement (BOA) with a ceiling of $240 million. The DRAID BOA covers all the components to design, develop and deploy AI and ML activities undertaken by the JAIC. This provides a streamlined path to meeting the complexities of incorporating Artificial Intelligence into maturing systems.

“clearAvenue has a history of deploying AI and Machine learning solutions in various federal agencies such as the DOD, DHS and others. We are excited to be part of this BOA,” said Dr. Srini Kankanahalli, CTO of clearAvenue.

About clearAvenue, LLC
clearAvenue, LLC is a leader in Systems Integration, Secure Software Development, Cyber Security, Artificial Intelligence, Big Data Analytics, and Cloud Engineering services. clearAvenue, LLC is an SEI CMMI-DEV and CMMI-SVC Maturity Level 3 appraised, ISO 20000 and ISO 9001:2008 registered, Woman-owned small business. clearAvenue has outstanding past performance, as evidenced by our "Exceeds Customer Expectations" rating from Dun & Bradstreet and a 96 out of 100 rating from Open Ratings. With Offices in Columbia, MD, and Morgantown, WV, for more information, visit: www.clearavenue.com.

Srinivas Kankanahalli
clearAvenue, LLC
+1 410-312-3171
email us here

