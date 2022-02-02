clearAvenue awarded a BPA to support JAIC Artificial Intelligence Test & Evaluation(AIT&E)

The clearAvenue to Innovation

clearAvenue awards

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- clearAvenue is excited to announce that we have been awarded a 5-year BPA to support the Department of Defense Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) Artificial Intelligence Test & Evaluation (AI T&E). clearAvenue has teamed up with Center for Applied AI and Machine Learning, led by Professor Gopal Gupta, at the University of Texas at Dallas. This BPA Task Orders will focus on the following broad task areas

Task 1: AI T&E Solutions

Task 2: T&E Independent Verification and Validation (IV&V) Services

Task 3: Other Technologies

Task 4: Alignment/Integration with the Joint Common Foundation (JCF)

clearAvenue believes strongly in the benefits of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning and their ability to push the boundaries of machine enabled functions, driving down task time, allowing for multi-tasking, allowing for 24X7 operations and improved productivity. clearAvenue is excited to support the this JAIC program.

BPA Background

The Department of Defense (DoD) Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) was established in 2018 to be the focal point of the DoD Artificial Intelligence (AI) Strategy to accelerate scaling AI and its impact across the Department. Working closely with the Services, Combatant Commands, and other Components, JAIC identifies appropriate use cases for AI across DoD, rapidly pilots solutions, and scales impact across its enterprise.

The mission of the JAIC, as specified in the DoD AI Strategy, is “to accelerate the delivery of AI-enabled capabilities, scale the Department-wide impact of AI, and synchronize DoD AI activities to expand Joint Force advantages.” The purpose of this requirement is to acquire new and innovative AI test tools, capabilities, and services that can enable the DoD to rapidly test and validate AI capabilities developed for DoD operations and missions.

About clearAvenue, LLC

clearAvenue, LLC is a leader in Systems Integration, Secure Software Development, Cyber Security, Artificial Intelligence, Big Data Analytics and Infrastructure services. clearAvenue, LLC is an SEI CMMI-DEV and CMMI-SVC Maturity Level 3 appraised, ISO 20000 and ISO 9001:2008 registered, Woman-owned small disadvantaged business. clearAvenue has outstanding past performance, as evidenced by our "Exceeds Customer Expectations" rating from Dun & Bradstreet and a 96 out of 100 rating from Open Ratings. With Offices in Columbia, MD, and Morgantown, WV, for more information, visit: www.clearavenue.com.