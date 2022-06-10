Signify's EcoLink brand debuts in Việt Nam

VIETNAM, June 10 -

Vistors study EcoLink branded-lighting products at a ceremony in Hà Nội on Thursday. — Photo provided by the agency

HÀ NỘI — Signify, one of the world's leading lighting companies, has introduced its new EcoLink brand to Việt Nam's market, aiming to provide Vietnamese users with quality lighting solutions at reasonable prices.

Phùng Hoài Dương, General Director of Signify Vietnam, said the debut of EcoLink brand in Việt Nam marked the expansion of Signify's market share in the growing lighting sector.

EcoLink's current portfolio features a wide range of lighting products, from LED spotlights, LED recessed lights, LED panel lights, and LED wall mounted lights, to LED flood lights, LED string lights and others.

"In the future, we hope to maintain this momentum through a customer-first approach by applying innovative technologies. The strategy of keeping the product system simple and focusing on high applicability promises to bring good quality lighting solutions at an affordable price to customers," he said.

During a ceremony in Hà Nội on Thursday, Signify also announced its cooperation with CMS Company to distribute lighting products under the EcoLink brand and Philips-branded products nationwide.

Nguyễn Phước Hải, General Director of CMS Company, said: "One of the strategic goals of CMS is to provide advanced and new technology products to the Vietnamese market to improve the quality of life for local people. With that goal, we want to help Signify build a comprehensive distribution system, increasing the competitive advantage for the EcoLink brand in the market."

Dương said he hoped that with a vast distribution network across 63 provinces, combined with professional after-sales care services and CMS's knowledgeable staff of lighting technology and markets, EcoLink would become a favourite and popular brand for lighting products in Việt Nam.

Products under the EcoLink brand will be officially introduced at CMS's distribution agents from Thursday. — VNS