BayWa r.e. opens wind project representative office in Lạng Sơn Province

Delegates cut the ribbon to open the wind projects representative office of BayWa r.e. in Lạng Sơn Province on June 10. — Photo courtesy of the company

HCM CITY — Global renewable energy developer, service provider, and distributor BayWa r.e. opened its wind projects representative office in Lạng Sơn Province on June 10.

The new office will strengthen the company's position as a critical renewable energy developer in Việt Nam and enable the company to provide a wider range of wind energy services in the country.

"We hope that through our investments in Việt Nam and especially Lạng Sơn Province at present, we will be able to bring more value to our stakeholders and communities in the area. This is a step closer for us to work towards achieving Việt Nam's strategy for sustainable and clean energy development and to facilitate the country's ambition of becoming net-zero by 2050," said Head of Wind Asia, BayWa r.e. Brian Barry.

Phạm Hùng Trường, Chief of Office of the People's Committee of Lạng Sơn, said: "We welcome BayWa r.e. opening its Representative Office in Lạng Sơn. It is hoped that the office will be an effective bridge between the company and local government agencies, promoting the successful implementation of investment and construction of wind power projects of BayWa r.e. in Lạng Sơn, contributing to the socio-economic development of the province."

BayWa r.e. first established its presence in Việt Nam in 2020, with its head office in HCM City. It launched new services to its 'on-the-ground' operation in Việt Nam, opening a solar distribution warehouse and new office facilities in HCM City to bring direct local access to solar photovoltaic (PV), inverters, and much more renewable energy solutions.

Since then, the company has been an active renewable energy partner in the Corporate & Industrial segment in Việt Nam, developing solar and wind projects and providing solar distribution services.

In addition, the BayWa r.e. development team also has a 400MW pipeline of wind energy projects across sites in the north of Việt Nam and is developing 150MW solar projects in the country's south. In Lạng Sơn Province, BayWa r.e. is planning to develop 240MW of wind energy projects to leverage Việt Nam's wind capacity.

BayWa r.e. recently announced the successful completion and handover of new sanitary facilities for Khuổi Lầy Elementary School and Suối Long Elementary School in Lạng Sơn Province. This is part of BayWa r.e.'s long-standing commitment to helping local communities and also reaffirms the company's continued dedication to driving sustainable growth for the people of Lạng Sơn Province. — VNS