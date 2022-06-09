Alexander Novak meets with Deputy Prime Minister of Turkmenistan Shakhym Abdrakhmanov

RUSSIA, June 9 - The officials discussed preparations for the first meeting of President-Elect of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov with President of Russia Vladimir Putin.

Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexander Novak met with his counterpart from Turkmenistan Shakhym Abdrakhmanov on the eve of the first official visit by President-Elect of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov to the Russian Federation.

The officials discussed in detail the forthcoming presidential visit and a number of documents on bilateral trade and economic cooperation to be signed during the visit.

The decision of the President-Elect of Turkmenistan to make his first official foreign visit to Russia confirms Ashgabat’s intentions to further strengthen relations with Moscow, Mr Novak noted at the meeting. “Our relations are of strategic character and we are developing our partnership on a foundation of friendship and mutual respect. Our relations are based on the 2017 Russia-Turkmenistan Treaty on Strategic Partnership. Our presidents are always in touch and our bilateral cooperation is making steady headway,” emphasised Alexander Novak.

He noted the substantial role of the fuel-and-energy sector in bilateral economic cooperation. “The fuel-and-energy sector continues to play its traditional, major role in our trade and economic relations. Turkmenistan has large reserves of natural gas. Gazprom and Turkmengaz maintain successful cooperation in this area. They signed a contract for the purchase/sale of Turkmen gas starting on 1 July 2019. In addition, Russia is helping Turkmenistan to transport its oil. They are cooperating in the oil industry and continue rebuilding Turkmenistan’s energy facilities,” Mr Novak said.

Russia and Turkmenistan have considerable potential to increase freight traffic along the eastern route of the North-South international transport corridor. Russian companies are already discussing options for participating in projects to electrify railways in Turkmenistan and upgrade its railway infrastructure. The Deputy Prime Minister said that Turkmenistan can realise its transit potential by working with Russia to increase shipping.

In conclusion, Mr Novak invited the delegation from Turkmenistan to attend the 25th St Petersburg International Economic Forum. He also invited his colleagues to take part in the second Caspian Economic Forum and the Russian Energy Forum next autumn.