Black Belt Community Foundation Awards $208,725 in 69 Community Grants

The online awards ceremony will be hosted virtually via ZOOM and will celebrate and share about this year's community grants winners on Saturday, June 11th at 10am Central

SELMA, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Black Belt Community Foundation (BBCF) is excited to announce the 2022 Community Grants Awardees from across the Black Belt region. Community-based organizations from Bullock, Choctaw, Dallas, Greene, Hale, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Perry, Pickens, Sumter, and Wilcox Counties applied for grants earlier this year. A total of $208,725 is being awarded to 69 different community organizations.These grants will impact health, education, recreation, community economic development, mental health counseling, childcare and senior citizens programs, and volunteer fire departments, animal control, individual humanitarian relief, and staff development.A complete list of all 69 funded grantees for the 2022 BBCF Community Grants Cycle is shown below, organized by each of the Alabama counties served by BBCF.Bullock County (4):Bullock County Humane SocietyCAMO Kids of Bullock County Social Justice FoundationChristian Education Department of the Union Springs DistrictJudge Rufus C. Huffman Celebration CommitteeChoctaw County (6):Bobby's Community CenterCommunity Awareness & Prevention ProgramsLisman Volunteer Fire DepartmentOperation Save The ChildrenSunday Dinner INCU MatterDallas County (9):AGES CDCAngel of Faith Outreach INCBlackbelt & Central Alabama HousingChristian Services for Children in AlabamaDallas County Family Resource CenterFathers of St. Edmund Southern MissionsFive Points Community Development CenterMcRae Learning CenterMichael D. Johnson FoundationGreene County (8):Boy Scout Troop 945Eutaw Elder Village IncEutaw Housing Authority Enrichment ProgramGirl Scout Troop 408Greene Co Community in Action CoalitionGreene County Human Rights CommissionSeed Elite Youth League / Stone CDC IncUnited Purposes, IncHale County (4):Hale County Community Enrichment SocietyHale Empowerment and Revitalization OrganizationHeavenly Hiney Diaper BankThe Greater St. Paul C.M.E. ChurchLowndes County (6):Arsenal PlaceBurkville Volunteer Fire DepartmentHayneville/Lowndes County Public LibraryLowndes County Community Life CenterR.E.A.C.H. (Rural Enrichment Assessing Community Hands)Student Tutoring & Enrichment Program (STEP)Macon County (7):Divine Inspirational MinistriesFrom Under the Tree MinistriesMacon M.E.A.N.S. for Cancer SupportShe Wins Global, Inc.Southeast Alabama Sickle Cell Association IncThe Whole-Self MinistriesToo Good for Drugs PhotojournalismMarengo County (9):Braxton Senior CareChapel Family Life Center**Crowns and TiarasFriends of Theo Ratliff Activity CenterMarengo County Foster Parent AssociationRural Business and Training Center, Inc.The Moore Wright GroupU. S. Jones Alumni AssociationWomen of Faith of DemopolisPerry County (1):Lincolnite Club, Inc.Pickens County (4):Harvest Outreach MinistriesPickensville Community Center CouncilSapps Community Center, Inc.Tranquility 2020Sumter County (6):Coleman Center for the ArtsDivine Girls CoalitionNew Shiloh Zion Ministries, Inc.Panola OutreachWebb Teaching MinistriesYoung Men Building for the FutureWilcox County (5):Bessie W. Munden Recreational Park Inc.Camden Community Youth Development CenterLily Baptist Community Center And Youth Development INC.Partners in ProgressThe Pine Apple W J Jones Alumni Association IncBBCF President, Felecia Lucky stated: “Thank you to the dozens of organizations who participated across multiple grants workshops. Thank you to all of the BBCF Community Associates, our BBCF Board, and to our community engagement team in encouraging and connecting to the applicants, evaluating the many applications and ultimately approving the funding. All of these The organizations being funded are doing vital work in their communities, and we are proud to support them. It’s remarkable that the communities have not only defined the areas of needed funding but also have made the recommendations for the funding. We are thrilled to be able to do this work across several years now!"BBCF will host a safe and inclusive Awards Ceremony to properly celebrate all of the organizations awarded. A VIRTUAL COMMUNITY GRANTS AWARDS CEREMONY will take place on SATURDAY, JUNE 11th at 10AM via ZOOM.Please contact Christopher Spencer at 205-499-8924 (cspencer@blackbeltfound.org) or Erica Williams at 334-874-1126 ext. 111 (ewilliams@blackbeltfound.org) for more information about the June 11th Virtual Awards Ceremony.Follow BBCF and community developments and more online at www.blackbeltfound.org and via our social media outlets at BBCF Facebook, Instagram, Youtube Channel, or Twitter