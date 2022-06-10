Black Belt Community Foundation Awards $208,725 in 69 Community Grants
Online Awards Ceremony – Saturday, June. 11th at 10AM CDT
SELMA, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Black Belt Community Foundation (BBCF) is excited to announce the 2022 Community Grants Awardees from across the Black Belt region. Community-based organizations from Bullock, Choctaw, Dallas, Greene, Hale, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Perry, Pickens, Sumter, and Wilcox Counties applied for grants earlier this year. A total of $208,725 is being awarded to 69 different community organizations.
— BBCF President Felecia Lucky
These grants will impact health, education, recreation, community economic development, mental health counseling, childcare and senior citizens programs, and volunteer fire departments, animal control, individual humanitarian relief, and staff development.
A complete list of all 69 funded grantees for the 2022 BBCF Community Grants Cycle is shown below, organized by each of the Alabama counties served by BBCF.
Bullock County (4):
Bullock County Humane Society
CAMO Kids of Bullock County Social Justice Foundation
Christian Education Department of the Union Springs District
Judge Rufus C. Huffman Celebration Committee
Choctaw County (6):
Bobby's Community Center
Community Awareness & Prevention Programs
Lisman Volunteer Fire Department
Operation Save The Children
Sunday Dinner INC
U Matter
Dallas County (9):
AGES CDC
Angel of Faith Outreach INC
Blackbelt & Central Alabama Housing
Christian Services for Children in Alabama
Dallas County Family Resource Center
Fathers of St. Edmund Southern Missions
Five Points Community Development Center
McRae Learning Center
Michael D. Johnson Foundation
Greene County (8):
Boy Scout Troop 945
Eutaw Elder Village Inc
Eutaw Housing Authority Enrichment Program
Girl Scout Troop 408
Greene Co Community in Action Coalition
Greene County Human Rights Commission
Seed Elite Youth League / Stone CDC Inc
United Purposes, Inc
Hale County (4):
Hale County Community Enrichment Society
Hale Empowerment and Revitalization Organization
Heavenly Hiney Diaper Bank
The Greater St. Paul C.M.E. Church
Lowndes County (6):
Arsenal Place
Burkville Volunteer Fire Department
Hayneville/Lowndes County Public Library
Lowndes County Community Life Center
R.E.A.C.H. (Rural Enrichment Assessing Community Hands)
Student Tutoring & Enrichment Program (STEP)
Macon County (7):
Divine Inspirational Ministries
From Under the Tree Ministries
Macon M.E.A.N.S. for Cancer Support
She Wins Global, Inc.
Southeast Alabama Sickle Cell Association Inc
The Whole-Self Ministries
Too Good for Drugs Photojournalism
Marengo County (9):
Braxton Senior Care
Chapel Family Life Center
**Crowns and Tiaras
Friends of Theo Ratliff Activity Center
Marengo County Foster Parent Association
Rural Business and Training Center, Inc.
The Moore Wright Group
U. S. Jones Alumni Association
Women of Faith of Demopolis
Perry County (1):
Lincolnite Club, Inc.
Pickens County (4):
Harvest Outreach Ministries
Pickensville Community Center Council
Sapps Community Center, Inc.
Tranquility 2020
Sumter County (6):
Coleman Center for the Arts
Divine Girls Coalition
New Shiloh Zion Ministries, Inc.
Panola Outreach
Webb Teaching Ministries
Young Men Building for the Future
Wilcox County (5):
Bessie W. Munden Recreational Park Inc.
Camden Community Youth Development Center
Lily Baptist Community Center And Youth Development INC.
Partners in Progress
The Pine Apple W J Jones Alumni Association Inc
BBCF President, Felecia Lucky stated: “Thank you to the dozens of organizations who participated across multiple grants workshops. Thank you to all of the BBCF Community Associates, our BBCF Board, and to our community engagement team in encouraging and connecting to the applicants, evaluating the many applications and ultimately approving the funding. All of these The organizations being funded are doing vital work in their communities, and we are proud to support them. It’s remarkable that the communities have not only defined the areas of needed funding but also have made the recommendations for the funding. We are thrilled to be able to do this work across several years now!"
BBCF will host a safe and inclusive Awards Ceremony to properly celebrate all of the organizations awarded. A VIRTUAL COMMUNITY GRANTS AWARDS CEREMONY will take place on SATURDAY, JUNE 11th at 10AM via ZOOM.
REGISTER HERE: https://bit.ly/2022GrantRegistration
Please contact Christopher Spencer at 205-499-8924 (cspencer@blackbeltfound.org) or Erica Williams at 334-874-1126 ext. 111 (ewilliams@blackbeltfound.org) for more information about the June 11th Virtual Awards Ceremony.
Follow BBCF and community developments and more online at www.blackbeltfound.org and via our social media outlets at BBCF Facebook, Instagram, Youtube Channel, or Twitter
