MarketsandMarkets Semiconductor Supply Chain Crystal Ball Event - Endless Applications Amidst Rising Demand
EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the major fallouts of the pandemic was the adverse effect on the highly valuable & globally essential semiconductor industry. Valued at over US $550 Billion in 2021, its applications in the automotive, electronics, IT & telecommunication industries are countless.
The MARKETSANDMARKETS SEMICONDUCTOR SUPPLY CHAIN CRYSTAL BALL EVENT scheduled for the 23rd of June 2022 at 10AM EST aims to explore the various factors which have affected this crucial supply chain. Economic sanctions, the war between Ukraine & Russia, Covid-19 & largescale supplier dependencies are a few of the reasons has stretched semiconductor lead times to over 6+ months.
Through the minds of expert thought leaders over an interactive, 90-minute discussion, we’d like to gauge the pulse of the industry & understand how the rise in digitalization, electric vehicles & technological innovations like IoT & 5G shall influence the path forward with regards to the demand of semiconductors.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS & TAKEAWAYS:
• Role of funding programs in the development of semiconductor industry and resolving supply chain issues.
• As the semiconductor content in vehicles increases, and is further accelerated by the adoption of EVs, how can automotive industry overcome the issues of semiconductor shortages in the future and optimise their production?
• Emerging uses cases such as Robotics and Automation, Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning, 5G and IoT, Edge Computing and Cloud Computing are gaining traction across the end-user sectors. How do you see, the semiconductor supply chain members to respond to the huge demand for high-performance and advanced semiconductor ICs.
• What has caused supply chain issues in the automotive semiconductor segment and what has been the impact on auto OEMs?
• How can the industry improve semiconductor sourcing and move from just-in-time delivery?
• Supply chain priorities and factory automation is cited as one of the top priorities for CXOs and a key strategy for competitive advantage. What are the pitfalls to avoid for organizations to be successful in their objectives?
ESTEEMED SPEAKER PANEL:
• Sonny Banwari, VP Global Business Development and Operations, ADVANTEST CLOUD
• Sanjeev Keskar, Chief Executive Officer, ARVIND CONSULTANCY
20 is the New 80!
We believe that marginal factors affecting revenues & impacting businesses, currently being considered as outliers (the 20%), shall soon transition into occupying a major chunk of revenue streams (the 80%), as the rapidly evolving digitalization & technological revolution of the globe progresses.
Ayush Kanitkar
