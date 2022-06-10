Aliyyah Koloc returns to EuroNASCAR racing this weekend at Brands Hatch

After their debut in Valencia one month ago, Buggyra ZM Racing returns to action in the EuroNASCAR series for round two of the year at Brands Hatch.

Aliyyah Koloc will be behind the wheel of a Ford Mustang. Her twin sister Yasmeen will not participate in the EuroNASCAR series for the time being. At Brands Hatch, the team will also continue its cooperation with Motors Formula Team in their joint #Equality campaign.In her first race in the series mid-May, Aliyyah Koloc had a very busy weekend, driving in both the Proand EuroNASCAR2 category. Her best result was a 13th place in the Pro category. Before Brands Hatch, she is also second overall in the Ladies' Cup."I'm really looking forward to Brands Hatch. It's a famous track and we're going to have an interesting shorter version of it. In EuroNASCAR, you have to be on your toes because the competition is so tight and overtaking is difficult. I'd like to improve my qualifying in particular, to be in a better position for the races," says Aliyyah.As in Valencia, Aliyyah will start in both races of the EuroNASCAR Pro and EuroNASCAR 2 categories over the course of the weekend. In EuroNASCAR 2, she is fighting for the top spot in the Ladies Cup with only nine points behind the leader.Her sister Yasmeen has decided not to compete in the EuroNASCAR series for the time being as she prefers to have more time to concentrate on her preparation for the 2023 Dakar. „After my accident at the 12h of Spa in April, I have realised that I would like to have more time to concentrate on rally raids and my preparation for the 2023 Dakar. In addition, I will continue testing on circuits to gain more experience," explains Yasmeen.At Brands Hatch, Buggyra ZM Racing will also continue its cooperation with Motors Formula Team creating an innovative racing environment with their joint campaign #RESPECT #EQUALITY #DIVERSITY which aims to help young racers from unusual backgrounds to build a career in motorsports."After our debut race last month, we know we still have a lot to learn, especially regarding the car set-up. Aliyyah has adapted to the new racing environment very quickly. She already knows her way around a tight competitors' field very well and isn't intimidated by more experienced racers. We are really looking forward to the race at Brands Hatch and hope to get a good overall result," said Ludovic Pezé, Head of Motors Formula Team.The second of six rounds of the EuroNASCAR series will take place on the 1.929 meter Indy version of the track. All drivers have identical cars with eight-cylinder engines and 400 hp.