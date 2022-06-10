Prime Minister: Government's priority is to promote investment in economic sectors with high added value

LITHUANIA, June 10 - Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė participated in a round table discussion in Copenhagen together with the heads of Danish companies investing in Lithuania. The meeting took place at the Confederation of Danish Industry uniting 19,000 members.



‘Our countries have an intensive and dynamic bilateral economic partnership. Denmark is among the top ten investors in Lithuania with bilateral trade volumes approaching €1.5 billion. The main priority of the Lithuanian Government is to promote investment in economic sectors with high added value’, emphasized Prime Minister.



Lithuania and Denmark share common goals of making industry more competitive, more based on the circular economy principles, and more digitalised. Efforts are being put to build a modern economy by promoting a forward-looking green policy.



After assessing the Danish experience in developing renewable energy projects, Head of Government invited Danish companies to participate in projects to develop offshore wind energy in Lithuania.



‘Lithuania has a stable GDP growth and high-quality logistics. Danish companies have opportunities to implement or expand their business development projects in Lithuania by developing manufacturing and service centre sectors with high added value as well as working in the fields of research and development, transport and logistics, construction, and alternative energy’, said Prime Minister.



According to Prime Minister, foreign investors find Lithuania attractive. The country has one of the most dynamic start-up eco-systems in Europe, and we are strong in the fields of financial technologies, IT, and life sciences. Lithuanian lasers are used by NASA, CERN and such corporations as IBM, Hitachi, Toyota, and Mitsubishi. For its achievements in the area of life sciences, Lithuania received the 2018 Kavli Award for the discovery of genetic scissors. One in ten scientific lasers in use around the world today is made in Lithuania. Lithuania is the European Union (EU) leader in terms of the number of licensed FinTech companies. Our objective is for the life sciences sector to generate 5% of gross domestic product (GDP) by 2030.



During the discussion it was emphasized that the Lithuanian e-infrastructure is recognised as one of the best in the EU. We are the global leader when it comes to meeting the ICT needs of businesses and the regional leader in terms of the broadband and fibre-optic cabling infrastructure.



In 2023, we plan to create a position of a commercial attaché in Denmark to ensure even more active and closer bilateral cooperation.