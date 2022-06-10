Prime Minister extends greetings to Portugal

LITHUANIA, June 10 - Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė extends her sincere greetings to Portugal on the occasion of the Day of Portugal and wishes its people well-being and every success.

‘I am pleased to take this opportunity to express Lithuania’s high appreciation of the friendly relations with Portugal as a reliable partner in the European Union, NATO and other international organizations. We are grateful for Portugal’s contribution to the Air Policing Mission. As we approach the NATO Summit in Madrid, we hope for your country‘s steadfast support for the decisions that would substantially strengthen the Alliance’s defence and deterrence posture in our region’, emphasized Head of the Government.

Prime Minister noted that today, as Ukraine is fighting with the Russian occupying forces, there is an urgent need for our countries, the EU, and all the democratic world to stay united and help Ukraine in its heroic efforts to defend itself and Europe. We must continue supporting Ukraine with all the means, at the same time calling for international prosecution and personal accountability of all those responsible for the crimes against humanity committed in Ukraine.

‘I hope that Lithuania and Portugal as well as other member states of the EU can show our support to Ukraine’s request for granting of the EU Candidate status. This would provide Ukraine and its people a much needed blueprint for reconstruction and long-term reforms and reassurance that we truly see them as integral part of the European family’, said Prime Minister.